Bud Black, four players from Rockies placed under COVID-19 protocols

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies say four players have been placed on the team’s injured list and are under Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. Manager Bud Black and First Base Coach Ron Gideon also face contact tracing protocols. They will not be a part of Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The list now includes Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin, Yonathan Daza, and Antonio Senzatela. Ben Bowden, Sam Hilliard and Antonio Santos have been recalled while Zac Rosscup’s contract has been selected as a replacement player, per the team’s report.

Black took part in this week’s MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. The other four players that are now on the IL along with Gideon did not.

Bench Coach Mike Redmond will assume managerial duties on Friday while Major League Data and Game Planning Coordinator Doug Bernier will serve as the team’s First Base Coach.

