Alex Weissner with the Brunch Run is back to share some fun running events including one where you can catch the best fall colors.

The first event is The bRUNch Run, a race that includes running with some amazing food. Join them for a morning run and then finish the race with brunch from Denver’s top restaurants. The bRUNch Run is an annual fundraiser for Metro Caring, a hunger resource center that meets people’s immediate food needs. This year the goal is raise funds to provide at least 40,000 meals.

If you’re wanted to catch some of the fall colors, join The bRUNch Trail Run. This is the trail edition of the famous Denver race. Enjoy a morning running or hiking through the fall colors as you ascend paths lined with iconic Aspen trees, finish line high fives and hugs, tears of joy, a scented finisher’s medal and brunch bites while raising money for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R).

Race registration is $100 for adults and includes timed race, scented finisher’s medal, commemorative YETI drinkware, a pair of goodr sunglasses, post-race brunch festival, a $50 donation to O.U.R. and the most epic swag!