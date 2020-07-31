Broomfield family desperate to find missing Freedom Service Dog

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Freedom Service Dog that has changed 29-year-old Claire Duclose’s life is missing. Her entire family is heartbroken.

The 9-year-old black Labrador Australian shepherd mix named Frosty wandered away from a home near West 136th Avenue and Aspen Street in Broomfield on Friday, July 24.

Claire tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers Frosty gives her a sense of peace and confidence.

“He is comforting me and protecting my space,” she said.

Claire’s mother Robin says Frosty, trained by the Freedom Service Dogs Organization, came into their lives six years ago.

“My daughter wasn’t able to go into public and feel safe,” she said.

Thanks to Frosty, Claire gained the confidence to learn how to drive and get her college degree.

Her mother says she was devastated when she learned Frosty was missing.

“She was able to become so much more independent because of him,” she said.

Frosty weighs 50 pounds, has a white nose, a white patch on his chest and white toes.

The family tells the Problem Solvers the hardest thing is not knowing what happened to him.

“Now my daughter is without this dog she depends on so desperately for her independence” Robin said.

Claire hopes someone will come forward soon, so she can be reunited with the friend that has truly changed her life.

“Please let us know if you find him…I have sad days when I’m without him,” she said.

Frosty has a microchip and tags but the phone number may be scratched off.

He is allergic to gluten and chicken. Anyone with information should contact Broomfield Animal Services.