BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A list of ordinances to make stronger gun laws in Broomfield prompted passionate public comments at a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting, which started with a moment of silence for the latest Colorado mass shooting at Club Q, was largely centered on the first reading of nine proposals for stricter gun laws in Broomfield.

You can find full details on the nine proposed ordinances here.

Some involve: banning the sale and possession of rapid-fire trigger activators, establishing a minimum age of 21 years to purchase a firearm, regulating the possession of unserialized firearms (or ghost guns) and requiring a 10-day waiting period and proof of training and experience prior to the sale of firearms.

In Broomfield, heated debate over gun proposals

The nine proposals that made it to a first reading came after two study sessions and two executive sessions for legal advice with the city and county attorney and legal staff.

Before voting on the first readings Tuesday, council members heard 90 minutes of public comment dedicated to the firearms ordinances.

“Since the last study session held, there have been three mass shootings,” community member Leslie O’Brien said. “Education and implementation of these laws leads to safer communities.”

“I think the ordinances you have written do not have teeth to support substance. Each and every ordnance can be skirted,” community member Brian Peotter said. “The only effect you will have is you are going to move business out of this town to hurt small businesses.”

Many community members opposing these ordinances had issues with the proposal requiring a 10-day waiting period prior to the sale of firearms and proof of education and competence with firearms.

“If I have to wait 10 extra days when I just can go 0.8 miles to Cabela’s and buy it there, why am I going to be beholden to buy things in Broomfield?” community member Jim Morrell said. “You are hurting your tax revenue; you are hurting your businesses.”

“By allowing 10-day waiting periods, we allow cooler heads to prevail and suicidal thoughts to hopefully find comfort instead,” community member JoAnn Dolan said.

Broomfield gun ordinances up for consideration

Following public comments, questions and discussions, city council voted to pass the first reading of the following ordinances:

Ord. 2188, ban the sale and possession of rapid-fire trigger activators: Passed first reading unanimously

Ord. 2189, establish a minimum age of 21 years to purchase a firearm: Passed first reading 8-2

Ord. 2190, regulate the possession of unserialized firearms: Passed first reading 9-1, an amendment on wording passed unanimously for the first reading too

The following ordinances were still pending as of this report:

Ord. 2192, require a 10-day waiting period and proof of training/experience prior to the sale of firearms

Ord. 2193, prohibit the open carry of firearms in public places located in Broomfield

Ord. 2194, prohibit the conceal carry of firearms in CCOB owned and operated places

Ord. 2195, update definitions in Code that apply to the regulation of firearms

Ord. 2200, update various Code provisions for consistency in light of other Code changes

A public hearing and second and final reading is scheduled for Jan. 10. Public comment will be a part of the second reading too

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners’ Executive Director Taylor Rhodes said the organization will file a lawsuit against Broomfield if these ordinances are passed. RMGO has filed lawsuits with several other local governments in Colorado that have proposed and passed similar ordinances.

“Broomfield and Lakewood right now are in our crosshairs. If they pass this, we will sue them,” Rhodes said. “Our legal team and accountants believe that these lawsuits could cost up to $750,000, three-quarters of $1 million per lawsuit per party, meaning this could be very costly for both sides. And when they lose based on U.S. code, we’re going to make them pay for it.”