Broomfield City Council stops late fees on late rent payments for the time being

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Fees and penalties on late rent payments for tenants impacted by COVID-19 are not allowed under an emergency ordinance announced by the Broomfield City Council on Tuesday.

The temporary ordinance is in effect until November 1, 2020, or when Colorado’s declaration of a disaster emergency related to COVID-19 is lifted, whichever happens first.

“While we know many landlords are stepping up to partner with their tenants in these tough times, I’m proud of our local leaders for taking this swift action to provide relief to our residents.” Mayor Pat Quinn

Under the temporary ordinance, if tenant provides proof of financial or health-related hardship due to COVID-19, it will not be legal to charge fees or any other penalty against them for not paying rent on time.

Evidence of hardship includes:

A lay off notice, a letter or other statement from the tenant’s employer attesting that the tenant’s employment and associated compensation has been suspended, reduced, or terminated as a result of COVID-19

Documentation of the tenant’s receipt of unemployment benefits

Documentation showing that the tenant or a member of the tenant’s household who contributes to the monthly rent payment has been diagnosed with, or has been hospitalized or received medical care for, COVID-19

Other evidence of financial or health-related hardship related to COVID-19

Additional information and resources for Broomfield residents include; Broomfield.org/COVID, Broomfield FISH, Community Foundation and Broomfield Refuge.