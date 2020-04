ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos waived four players on Monday, April 26, two days after the 2020 NFL Draft.

The players waived are:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College Bug Howard TE 6-5 210 1 North Carolina Tyvis Powell S 6-2 211 4 Ohio State Deyon Sizer DL 6-4 280 1 CSU-Pueblo Jay-Tee Tiuli DL 6-4 340 1 Eastern Washington

The team added six offensive players and four defensive players in the NFL Draft.