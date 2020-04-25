Broncos switch to defense for their third pick in the NFL Draft

Mike Sainristil #19 of the Michigan Wolverines battles for yards after a first quarter catch against Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos went with a cornerback, Michael Ojemudia from Iowa, for their third pick in the NFL draft. They had the 13th position, 77th overall in the third-round.

General Manager John Elway stacked up his offense with wide receivers for his first and second selections. It was expected he would shift attention to defense for the next pick.

Ojemudia broke out his junior year with three interceptions while breaking up six others and posting 39 stops in 13 games (seven starts).