Broncos Super Bowl champ raises money to help stem youth violence

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion hosted a golf tournament Thursday to help raise money for initiatives to stem youth violence.

The Jordan Norwood Classic at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton brought together NFL and NBA players, former gang members and officers with the Denver Police Department.

Money raised at the tournament goes to the Denver Dream Center.

“I really fell in love with their mission and everything they are doing for the city of Denver,” Norwood said.

The center is a faith-based organization that started in 2006 with a mission to help the homeless, the formerly incarcerated and “to make sure we are keeping youth off the streets and in great places,” said Bryan Sederwall, better known as “Pastor B” and the center’s executive director.

Norwood started working with DDC when he first became a Denver Bronco back in 2014.

The retired receiver admitted he has a weak golf game but saw the tournament as an opportunity to help raise funds for an organization he’s had close ties to for years.

The goal of the Jordan Norwood classic was to raise $100,000. By Thursday night, the group was $40,000 short.

Anyone looking to donate or learn more about the DDC can visit the organization’s website.