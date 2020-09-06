Broncos reduce roster as season approaches

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have reduced their roster, the last step as they prepare for the 2020 NFL Season.

“It’s always difficult because all these kids have dreams,” Broncos President and General Manager John Elway said. “They’ve come to camp with the idea that they want to make the football.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing a roster was even more of a challenge due to limited practices and no preseason games.

“Each and every snap was that much more valuable,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. “I think the positions that were the hardest to evaluate are the ones that involve tackling, which you don’t get to do as much in these types of camps. I think the tackling aspect from both sides of the ball is the part you miss in the evaluation process.”

Notable players who didn’t make the squad include TE Troy Fumagalli, LB Justin Hollins, (CB) De’Vante Bausby, (T) Jake Rodgers, (LB) Josh Watson, and (WR) Juwann Winfree.

The active roster features 19 players who were not with the club in any capacity during the 2019 season. Included in that total are eight draft selections, seven veteran free agents, three trade acquisitions and one college free agent.

For the 16th time in the last 17 years, a rookie college free agent made the team’s initial 53-man active roster out of training camp. Cornerback Essang Bassey (Wake Forest) gives Denver 25 college free agents who have made the Broncos’ active roster out of training camp since 1997



Here is how the roster currently breaks down:

Quarterbacks (2)

Running Backs (3)

Wide Receivers (7)

Tight Ends (5)

Offensive Linemen (9)

Defensive Linemen (6)

Linebackers (9)

Defensive Backs (9)

Specialists (3)

