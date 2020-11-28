Broncos QBs ineligible to play Sunday, according to ESPN sources

Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — All of the Denver Broncos quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — have been deemed ineligible to play on Sunday, according to sources to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

Broncos QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. According to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport, the game is still on.

Lock is expected to start against the New Orleans Saints who are without starting QB Drew Brees on Sunday. The Broncos organization has not provided information on any of the players’ status.

Saints’ QB Taysom Hill is expected to start Sunday at an empty Empower Field. In Hill’s four years in New Orleans, Coach Sean Payton has found ways to use him at QB, tight end, flanker, slot receiver, halfback and fullback and as a blocker or gunner on special teams.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Broncos Coach Vic Fangio said of Hill, the versatile 30-year-old who has overcome an injury-riddled college career to make the most of his many gifts as a 6-foot-2, 230-pound wrecking ball with 4.4-second speed.