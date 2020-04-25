Broncos pick WR KJ Hamler from Penn State in second-round of NFL Draft

KJ Hamler #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions rushes for a 32 yard touchdown i the first half against Damar Hamlin #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers on September 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos chose wide receiver KJ Hamler from Penn State for their second selection in the National Football League Draft. They held the 14th pick in the second-round, 46th overall.

With WR Jerry Jeudy as their first pick, General Manager John Elway is adding more offensive power for QB Drew Lock.

Hamler may be on the smaller side for a wide receiver at 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, but he’s got speed and skill. He started all 13 games as a sophomore earning 56 receptions for 904 yards with a 16.1 average and eight touchdowns.

His stats as a returner (24 kick returns, 513 yards, 21.4 average, 23 punt returns, 126 yards, 5.5 average) earned him honorable mention notice.