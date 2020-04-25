Broncos pick center Lloyd Cushenberry III from LSU as their fourth selection

GAINESVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 07: Lloyd Cushenberry III #79 of the LSU Tigers celebrates following a victory over the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Center Lloyd Cushenberry III from LSU is the newest addition to the Denver Broncos as their fourth selection, 77th overall. The team owned the 13th pick of the third-round of the National Football League draft.

General Manager John Elway has filled holes on the team with two wide receivers and a cornerback so far. His fourth choice was expected to be an offensive lineman or an addition to the defense.

At 6-foot-3, 312 pounds Cushenberry adds security to the offensive line for QB Drew Lock and excels at breaking up the pass rush.