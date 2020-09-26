Broncos game a special day for Broncos Country

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 5,000 fans will be allowed into Empower Field at Mile High for Sunday’s game versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among those getting tickets, Catherine Newman, who goes by the nickname: “Bronco Babe.”

Word got back to the Broncos, that Newman’s daughter’s fiancé had expressed interest in proposing at a Broncos game. The Bowlen Family, which owns the team, stepped in, and, voila; “Bronco Babe” and brood have four tickets!

“I wasn’t chosen in the lottery,” Newman said. “And they heard about my story.”

Newman says her daughter, who lives in Austin, has no inkling the proposal is going to happen. “She has no idea. She’s completely clueless.”

Newman adds: the special moment will take place at halftime, and will be captured on the big stadium scoreboard. “We have to make sure she doesn’t get up to go to the bathroom,” laughs mom.

Broncos vs. Bucs, Sunday at 2:25 p.m. Game broadcast on FOX31.