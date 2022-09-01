DENVER (KDVR) — Fans of the Denver Broncos were already excited about quarterback Russell Wilson. Now, they have 245 million more reasons to be excited.

Thursday, the National Football League team announced the star player agreed to a 5-year, $245 million contract.

Fans leaving Empower Field at Mile High were spotted carrying newly purchased Russell Wilson, No. 3 jerseys.

One father, carrying his infant daughter, wasted no time in having her try it on.

“I think he’s (Wilson) gonna turn the team around, this year,” the dad fan said. “We can go back to winning seasons, now, hopefully … I think he’s (Wilson) bringing the joy back to the Broncos. Hope, for sure.”

The Broncos open the season a week from Monday in Seattle.

