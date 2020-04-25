Broncos choose DT McTelvin Agim for their fifth pick in the NFL Draft

Kyle Hicks #21 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs the ball and is chased by McTelvin Agim #3 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Horn Frogs defeated the Razorbacks 28-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — For their fifth pick, 95th overall, the Denver Broncos selected defensive tackle McTelvin Agim from Arkansas. It was their third of three picks in the third-round at the 31st position.

Coach Nic Fangio and General Manager John Elway covered some needs of the Broncos with their five picks in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

On the offensive side, WR Jerry Jeudy from the University of Alabama was their first pick, followed by WR KJ Hamler from Penn State.

A shift to defense was the theme of the third-round with a cornerback from Iowa and then a center from LSU.

Agim is 6-foot-3, 309 pounds and adds depth to the Broncos defense.