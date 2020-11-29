Brisk Sunday, Snow Chance Tuesday

A cold front crossed through Colorado early this morning giving us a cooler and windy Sunday ahead.

Winds will be brisk out of the north into the lunch hour then start to calm down for the afternoon and evening. The further east you are, the plains, you will have stronger gusts upwards of 40 mph.

If you have any loose patio furniture or holiday decor it will be best to secure it or bring it inside today.

High temperatures will stay cool to the 40s Sunday afternoon with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Monday will be sunny and dry with temperatures warming back up to the mid 50s.

Tuesday we are tracking our next cold front and snow chance through Wednesday.

Right now looks snowfall totals look to be light.