Brighton police identify driver in suspected DUI rollover crash that killed a 10-year-old

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A Brighton woman is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI, after police say she caused a crash that resulted in the death of a child Saturday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., Brighton police officers were dispatched to Interstate 76 and Bromley Lane for a rollover crash. Police said a white sedan traveling eastbound on I-76 in area of Eagle Boulevard lost control, went into an embankment and rolled over into westbound lanes of traffic around 7:20 p.m.

Initially, police reported that the child that died was 11 years old; The child was actually 10 years old.

The early stages of the investigation revealed speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The driver of the single car involved in the collision was arrested at the scene of the crash. She is identified as 27-year-old Karena Cecil. She is currently being held in the Adams County Detention Facility on charges of vehicular homicide, careless driving causing injury, child abuse (two counts), revoked driving status, DUI and no proof of insurance.

Karena Cecil. Photo credit: Brighton Police Department

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Brighton Police Department at (303) 288-1535.