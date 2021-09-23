Read the documents: Brian Laundrie arrest warrant

JACKSON, Wyo. (KDVR) — Brian Laundrie is wanted on an arrest warrant for the charge of “use of unauthorized access devices.”

Laundrie is the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who’s body was found in Teton National Forest over the weekend after she had been missing for several weeks.

The indictment says Laundrie used a Capitol One debit card and PIN that did not belong to him to obtain things of value totaling more than $1,000.

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide and Laundrie is considered a person of interested in her disappearance, but the arrest warrant does not mention her name or refer to her death in any way.