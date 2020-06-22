Breast Milk & COVID-19

Recently a study out of California found no evidence of Covid-19 passing through the breastmilk of infected women to their babies. Additionally, the Holder pasteurization method, used by nonprofit Milk Banks all over North America to ensure the safety of process donor human milk, was found to destroy traces of the virus in human milk samples.

This outcome supports guidance from the WHO, CDC, and AAP that women should continue to breastfeed even after COVID-19 infection, with appropriate precautions. The study also indicates that pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) from nonprofit milk banks in North America is a safe and effective option for babies across the country.

While it has been suggested throughout the Coronavirus pandemic that breastfeeding while COVID-19-positive is safe for a breastfeeding child, this study is the ultimate source of peace of mind for breastfeeding women who worry about the health of children.

Mothers’ Milk Bank (MMB) in Arvada, CO is the largest nonporfit milk bank in Noth America and adheres to strict safety guidelines set forth by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA). MMB has milk available to families who are looking to ensure they have a sufficient supply to feed their babies. The Welcome Home Baby Kit includes five bottles of PDHM along with breastfeeding support and a Lactation Support Toolkit. Parents can order their Welcome Home Baby Kit by calling 303.869.1888 or visiting rmchildren.org/welcome-home-baby for more information.