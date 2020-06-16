Breckenridge woman sentenced to 16 years in prison for vehicular homicide

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 32-year-old woman was sentenced to 16 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections (DoC) on two counts of vehicular homicide.

Leigh Ward of Breckenridge was involved in a two-car crash on Colorado Highway 9, which killed 41-year-old Benjamin Mitton and 43-year-old Nichole Gough. Ward admitted to drinking the day of the crash at the Breckenridge Golf Course.

She plead guilty to the two counts of vehicular homicide-DUI on April 28, 2020.

Video surveillance at the golf course showed Ward consuming mixed drinks earlier in the afternoon up to an hour before driving.

After leaving the golf course, Ward drove to a liquor store, where she bought more alcohol to take home.

Ward headed towards the Town of Blue River southbound on Highway 9, but drove her car off the road, after over-correcting and crossing a center dividing line, entering northbound traffic, causing the fatal, head-on collision.

After medical treatment, Ward was taken into custody.

Blood draws estimated that her blood alcohol level at .290 g/100mL at the time of the crash, which is over three times the legal limit.