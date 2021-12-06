Breckenridge sees boom in business despite lack of snowfall

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Businesses on Breckenridge’s Main Street have seen a boom in business over the last month despite the lack of moisture the entire state of Colorado is seeing.

“It doesn’t seem to have affected us very much. Thanksgiving week was the busiest most of us have ever seen,” Chris Butler, the manager at the Gold Pan Saloon and Car Boy Winery in Breckenridge said.

Butler said that even though there isn’t a ton of snowfall people who aren’t locals or advanced skiers and snowboarders don’t seem to mind fewer slopes being open. He said after so many people canceled their trips because of the pandemic last year they didn’t want to have to go through that again.

Local skier Brannick Hodgdon said that even though last year was bad, this year seems to be a little worse. He is staying hopeful for more snow.

FOX31 and Channel 2 also stopped to talk to people visiting Breckenridge from out-of-state. Many visitors were from California, Florida and other countries.

“I actually had planned to come last January but the borders were closed, so I rescheduled my trip,” Daniel Takatohi, a snowboarder visiting from Brazil said.

Takatohi said he is staying in Breck for two weeks. He said at the start of the trip the snow wasn’t great up on the mountain.

“Its not very good because many slopes are closed because no snow,” Takatohi said.

Megyn Tursi and Austin Clemens, both skiers visiting from California, said since they aren’t advanced skiers the lack of moisture doesn’t make a difference for people using the blue and green slopes.

“There was only one black open,” Tursi said.