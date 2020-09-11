Breckenridge Brewery’s New Broncos Country

Broncos season is about to kick-off, but with the question of fans at the stadium a bit up in the air, game watch parties at home will become the go-to for Broncos fans.

Just in time, Breckenridge Brewery released its new Broncos Country, a hoppy pale ale brewed with 100% Colorado-based ingredients, highlighting what it truly means to be in “Broncos Country.”

To celebrate this legacy, on September 12th, seven lucky Broncos fans will get their Broncos Country beer hand-delivered by Mark Jackson himself just in time for the first Broncos game of the season.