It’s not everyday that a zamboni drives into your neighborhood, but today Breckenridge Brewery made a special delivery to our own Kirk Yuhnke.

One of the first beers ever brewed by Breckenridge Brewery, Avalanche Amber Ale is a legacy beer that has been beloved by Breck fans for 30 years. This classic American amber ale blends pale, chocolate and caramel malts to create a well-rounded, flavorful beer.