Breckenridge Brewery is raising a glass and money to National Parks

Just in time for National Park Weeks which runs April 17-25th, Breckenridge Brewery is raising a glass and money for National Parks.

Now through September 30th, 1% of all proceeds from ALL beer sold this summer will go to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). Each and every purchase of Breckenridge Brewery beer across the U.S. will go directly to helping protect our parks.

This is the third year the brewery in a row the brewery is raising money for NPCA and between 2019 and 2020, Breckenridge Brewery raised roughly $60,000 for National Parks Conservation Association and has a goal of $100,000 raised this year.

Farm House Happy Hour: During National Park Week (April 17-April 25) at Breckenridge Brewery’s Farm House location in Littleton, NPCA members who present their membership card will receive a beer on the house during happy hour from 4-6pm. The brewery will also be hosting on-site signups for anyone interested in supporting the NPCA by becoming a member. (One beer, per NPCA member, per day. Must be consumed on site, not valid for to-go or delivered beer.