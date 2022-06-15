The Avs have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in two decades and demand for tickets has never been higher, with some going for up to $10K! Breckenridge Brewery, the official craft beer of the Colorado Avalanche, has been hooking up fans all through this year’s playoff season with tickets to join the celebration. And they aren’t stopping now!

Breckenridge Brewery is giving away two tickets to every home game in the Stanley Cup finals to deserving Avs fans who stepped up and stood in support of their community during this last tough year.

So far several Marshall Fire victims, first responders and other community stars have received playoff tickets and they are looking for a few more deserving Coloradans for the biggest games in franchise history…nominations can be made at BreckBrew.com/CommunityStars for the chance to score tickets for you and a friend to a coveted finals game starting with the opener this Wednesday at Ball Arena!

As always, fans who don’t make it to the game are welcome to stop by the Breck Farmhouse in Littleton, CO where they can catch the game on Breck’s big-screen TV and enjoy the drink of the season: Avalanche Ale, which a portion of sales goes to the Community Fund Boulder County to benefit those affected by the Marshall Fire.