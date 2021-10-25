Bread Club supports local bakeries during pandemic

Rebel Bread quickly had to jump into plan B when the pandemic hit in March of 2020. The Bread Club was launched in March of 2020 as a way to get Rebel Bread product safely in the hands of its customers, the program is now onboarding several Denver-based bakeries to expand its selection and connect bakers with interested patrons.

Rebel Bread and Bread Club Founder Zach Martinucci hopes that Bread Club acts as a vehicle for bakers to share their unique journey and goods with a wider audience.

The Bread Club menu is updated monthly with new bakeries, seasonal items and Bread Club Exclusives, which are currently available from Rebel Bread, Moon Raccoon Baking Co., Sugar Bakeshop and Pandemic Donuts (new in October). Mile High Pie Co. joins the line-up in November just in time for Thanksgiving orders. One-time purchases and subscription memberships are available for home delivery (in Denver and some neighboring areas) or pick up at the Rebel Bread Production Lab at 675 S. Broadway, Suite 200, in Denver.

Three of the five participating bakeries got their start during COVID and all are looking for ways to keep up with the overwhelming support and demand they’re seeing. Many sell primarily at farmers or artisan markets, some offer wholesale to area restaurants and coffee shops, and all have tried their hand at delivery.

For more information about Bread Club or to place orders, visit GetBreadClub.com.