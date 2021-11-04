As farmers market season comes to a close, picking up fresh baked goods may no longer be on people’s minds or part of their weekly routine. Enter Bread Club – a marketplace for local artisan bakery orders and subscriptions.
The service, which began as a way for Denver bakery Rebel Bread to get its products safely in the hands of customers during the pandemic, offers members a customizable way to get pastries, breads, pies and more from five area bakeries delivered to their door steps.
Three of the five participating bakeries started their business during the pandemic and all have been met with overwhelming support and demand throughout. They see Bread Club as an efficient and fun way to meet that demand and continue growing their customer base.
Bread club subscription helping local bakeries during the pandemic
