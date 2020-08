Despite the challenges surrounding the pandemic, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival is committed to enriching its community with the power of music.

In lieu of their normal Summer festival season, Bravo! Vail hosted more than 40 community concerts this summer in their custom-built mobile performance stage, the Bravo! Vail Music Box. These concerts, though socially-distant, brought the joys of live chamber music to businesses, community groups and individuals throughout the Vail Valley.