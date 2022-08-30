Inflation remains to be a major concern for millions of Coloradans who are trying to make their grocery budget stretch. If Americans could separate themselves from their food brand loyalty and purchase grocery store branded food products, they could save 40% on average at checkout.

Jessica Trowbridge with King Soopers put the King Soopers Private Selection products to the test next to the popular brand names to show that the difference is really just the label.

Many people think that a brand-name food product will always taste better than a store brand, but in some cases, these products are manufactured using the same exact recipe. The only difference is the label and the cost.