This has been a summer like no other for millions of kids who’ve been away from their schools for months due to the pandemic. One thing that kids have been missing out on is playing sports.

During National Sports week this month, we’re reminded of the many benefits kids receive from sports.

Malachi a Denver resident who was also the 2018-2019 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year shares with us the importance of youth sports and the Boys & Girls Club.