Boxes filled with letters to Santa mistakenly taken from JeffCo neighborhood

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A couple of Jefferson County teachers are scrambling after their two “Santa Letter Boxes” were mistakenly thrown out.

A few weeks ago, Brooke Wagner and a colleague came up with the idea of the Santa Letter Box, so that children could write a letter to Santa Claus and drop that letter into the box.

“We both have kids. Just thought it would be a way to make things more joyous,” Wagner said.

Eventually, Santa would write a return note and send it back.

Thus far, more than 100 letters had been dropped into the boxes, which had sat in front of Wagner’s home.

“I’ve been checking it every day,” says Wagner. “They’re have been a lot of people coming and going.”

Recently, Wagner had moved the boxes closer to the street to make it easier for people to drop off letters.

Wednesday was “trash day;” garbage-collection crews mistakenly threw out the two boxes.

“Hopefully I can retrieve some of the addresses,” Wagner says. “But at this point, I didn’t want them (the children) to wonder what happened.”

In the meantime, Wagner hopes to purchase two more boxes so that kids can re-submit letters before Christmas.

“I will get another mailbox and get them out as soon as I can,” adds Wagner.