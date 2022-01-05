‘Snow may be covering hazards’: Louisville reopens after Marshall Fire

A burned out car sits in the middle of the road amidst the remnants of a wildfire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. A wind-whipped wildfire tore through the area Thursday, and authorities fear more than 500 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Louisville is allowing residents to come back after a devastating fire raged through the town last week, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.

The city lifted an evacuation order at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said the entire town is open to residents, including hard closure areas. However, hard closures will only be open between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to safety concerns.

How to access hard and soft closures

The City of Louisville is providing placards for residents to access soft and hard closure areas. Residents are able to access these areas by showing their ID or utility bill to personnel at checkpoints.

A quick way to access the placard is to go to Ascent Church at 550 McCaslin Blvd. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Then, you must display it on the front dashboard of your vehicle.

Insurance adjusters need to either show ID at checkpoints or they can obtain a placard at Ascent Church.

The City of Louisville is reminding people going back into town that there are hazards and things they should remember. They include:

Hot and/or hazardous materials

Consider bringing personal equipment like masks and gloves

Slow vehicle speeds and be alert to hazards such as weakened trees and structures

Be aware of ash pits, holes, sharp objects and areas that are still burning or smoldering in the structure. Snow may be covering hazards, including areas that are still hot. Be sure areas where you are stepping and reaching are safe to prevent injury.