Rental housing resources for Marshall Fire victims

John Peer finds a couple of plates as he looks through the rubble of his fire-damaged home after the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder County is partnering with the Boulder Area Rental Housing Association to offer a list of housing resources available to residents displaced by the Marshall Fire.

Resources are available at marshallfirehousing.com. Displaced residents also can visit the BARHA website to see what properties are available.

Individuals and landlords with available homes who are interested in listing properties available for displaced residents should complete the form at the top of the MarshallFireHousing.com page. Property owners will be solely responsible for qualifying, interviewing and communicating with prospective tenants.

Looking for additional help?

The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center is also offering a range of services for community members impacted by the fires. The Disaster Assistance Center is located at the Boulder County Southeast County Hub at 1755 S. Public Rd. in Lafayette and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Additional information is available at www.boco.org/MarshallFire and www.boco.org/MarshallFireEspanol.