President Biden will tour Marshall Fire on Friday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden will be in Colorado on Friday to tour the Marshall Fire.

Congressman Joe Neguse will join Governor Jared Polis in hosting the president as he tours the fire damage. Congressman Neguse said they will also discuss urgently needed federal support.

“This week, many in the Boulder County community–throughout Superior and Louisville– are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire,” Neguse said. “We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of this disaster on their own. We must bring the full force of the federal government to bear as our communities work to rebuild and recover. I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his Administration for authorizing a swift Disaster Declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength.”

The fire started on Dec. 30 and burned more than 6,000 acres in less than 24 hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a houseguest believes the fire started at a shed on his neighbor’s property.

A total of 991 structures were destroyed in the Marshall Fire throughout Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

