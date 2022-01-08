Office work spaces offered to people affected by Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Office Evolution is a company that provides rentable workspaces for business owners or just anyone needing a temporary office space.

One of their locations was near the Marshall Fire and suffered some damage, so they’re using this time to open their facilities up to people who might need it most.

“So many people, since the pandemic, have started working from home and now their homes are burned down, their businesses are burned down,” office manager, Beth Wolsleben, said.

Wolsleben said Office Evolution is offering their services to families displaced by the Marshall Fire.

“[Use] our wi-fi, make copies, faxes, charge their devices,” Wolsleben said.

These services and more are part of what’s available for people to use.

“I have 11 of my members, themselves, [who] have lost everything,” Wolsleben said.

Office Evolution, too, was affected by the fires, sustaining damage to parts of its office park.

“I didn’t know anything was going on until I walked by my conference room number one and there was an orange light coming in the windows,” Wolsleben said.

That glow became very bright when they looked out of the west-facing windows of the building.

“We’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a big fire,'” Wolsleben said.

It’s help in the form of office space, yet another thing some might not realize they lost until it’s gone.

“If we can help out in any small way, even by just having them come in, use the wi-fi, charge their devices, make copies, faxes, anything we could do to help, we’re here,” Wolsleben said.

This service will be available at all of the company’s Denver area locations to people affected by the fires until the end of the month.

Click here for more information about Office Evolution.