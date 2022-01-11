New donation, resource center opens for those impacted by Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery and relief efforts continue in Boulder County following the Marshall Fire.

A new donation and resource center will open for distribution on Wednesday for those impacted by the fire.

Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the old Nordstrom’s store at Flatiron Crossing Mall in Broomfield. The store is located between Macy’s and Dick Sporting Goods.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has a list of things needed, as well as what’s not needed at the center.

People dropping off donations should use the center’s north entrance for the old Nordstrom’s store. Those who have been impacted can pick up items at the west entrance to the store, closer to Macy’s.