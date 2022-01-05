Mayor of Superior shares update on Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

Mayor Clint Folsom joined FOX31 Wednesday morning to talk about recovery efforts in Superior and the outpouring of support from the community. You can watch the full interview above.

The mayor said the immediate need in Superior and the surrounding communities impacted by the fire is to get people back into housing.

“Some people were renting a home and didn’t have renters insurance and don’t have the funds to rebuild their lives without this help. So we really do need the community far and wide to step up and help,” Folsom shared. “To those who have already helped, thank you so much.”

Folsom said that while the town did suffer infrastructure damage, some critical pieces of the Superior community survived the fire.

“Our town hall survived. Our water system survived. And those are the really critical pieces,” Folsom said. “We want to get people’s lives stabilized and back in order as soon as possible.”

A total of 991 structures were destroyed in the Marshall Fire throughout Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

