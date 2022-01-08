Marshall Fire victim may have been trying to save family memories when he died

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The family of Robert Sharpe, who was confirmed as a casualty of the Marshall Fire, believe he was trying to save as much of his family’s memories as possible when he perished as the fire raged through Boulder County.

The 69-year-old passed away on Dec. 30, the day of the devastating fire, according to an obituary released by his family on Saturday.

According to his obituary, Sharpe first rented his property and then purchased it, later remodeling it and he “was comfortable living there.”

“He had a life-time ambition to gather as much Sharpe memorabilia as he could find and over the years had amassed thousands of pages of documents that he kept in safes, file cabinets, and boxes,” Sharpe’s obituary reads. “It is believed he died trying to save this collection.”

One of six kids, Sharpe’s parents were missionaries from California who moved in 1954 to become part of a church called “Belleview” in Westminster, Colo.

His parents have passed away, and Sharpe had a brother who passed away from COVID-19 on Dec. 14.

He loved to travel and dance, and friends recall him as “gregarious and outgoing.” He enjoyed spending time in a self-built teepee he called his “sweat lodge” and he also championed several causes.

A celebration of life will be held for Sharpe on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at Belleview College in Westminster.