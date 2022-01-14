Marshall Fire town hall meeting: How will destroyed homes be cleaned up?

Todd Lovrien looks over the fire damage from the Marshall Wildfire at his sisters home in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder County is set to host a virtual town hall meeting for residents impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The meeting, scheduled for Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., will focus on two things: debris removal for destroyed homes and ongoing public health issues.

Click here to register for the online meeting.

Residents are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting. You may email Katie Arrington at karrington@bouldercounty.org.

Spanish interpretation and closed captioning (English only) will be available.