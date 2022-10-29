LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A resource center for those impacted by the Marshall Fire is set to open Monday in Louisville.

The Marshall Fire Recovery Center will provide a broad range of services, including fielding construction and insurance questions and offering mental health resources.

Daryl McCool lost her home in the fire and now is serving as the team leader for the center.

“We’re all part of the same club now, so there’s some sense of connection in that,” she said. “As we get people coming in the doors telling us what they need, we’re going to figure out how to make that happen.”

The recovery center is being funded through a wide range of donors and partnerships, with organizers vowing early not to use money that would otherwise go directly to survivors.