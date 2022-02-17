Marshall fire financial help is on the way: here’s how to qualify

LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: People walk through a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Local financial help is now being offered to renters and homeowners displaced by the Marshall fire.

The financial assistance addresses smoke and ash contamination buildings suffered after the fire in December. The assistance extends to business-related losses as well.

Here’s how to qualify:

Anyone with a home that was destroyed or damaged.

Anyone who was forced to evacuate due to the fire.

Those who lost the ability to work — including home businesses — due to the fire.

Residents who lost work equipment in the fire, excluding computers or computer equipment.

Anyone with a small local business that was destroyed or damaged, including home businesses.

Single to two person households will receive $2,500 and households of three or more people will receive $5,000. Documentation of displacement due to smoke or ash contamination is required to qualify for financial help. Applications can be submitted here.

Boulder County Housing and Human Services is still accepting applications for financial assistance that come from the Community Foundation Boulder County’s Wildfire Fund and from Elevations Credit Union.