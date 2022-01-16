Marshall Fire: FEMA and assistance center provide resources, warn of contractor scams

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — This week marks a new stage in the effort to rebuild after the Marshall Fire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making information available to residents about available resources as the county begins a damage assessment.

Anne Furman tells FOX31 the agency is recommending the use of non-ignitable materials.

“Instead of asphalt or wood shingles, to use more of a metal or a terracotta roof,” she said.

FEMA is also recommending that anyone hiring a contractor check references and use a locally based company. The company should be registered with the state. A record can be found on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.

“In times of a disaster, lots of contractors try to come from out of town and take advantage of people that have gone through a very vulnerable time,” Furman explained.

FEMA is working with local officials to assist those in need through the Disaster Assistance Center located at 1755 S. Public Rd. in Lafayette, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The one-stop hub provides services from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Small Business Administration, in addition to social security, vital records and health assistance.

Molly McCray says she lost everything in the fire.

“It started less than a mile from our home; Our whole neighborhood is gone,” McCray said.

She says having one hub for assistance for those affected by the fire is something she and her family are truly thankful for during this tragic time in their lives.

“They’ve helped me get a new driver’s license, [and] let me start applying for new birth certificates for the whole family,” she said.