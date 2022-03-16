LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The chairman of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation, a nonprofit for veterans based in San Diego, was so moved by the plight of the Marshall Fire victims that he wanted to make Christmas right for them.

The Marshall Fire took a lot of things from a lot of people. Kelsey Mitchell’s family lost their home in Louisville. That is where they were raising 5-year-old Landry and 8-year-old Liam.

“My husband owns MC Homes, it’s a construction business, and I own a hairdressing business, I am a hairdresser,” said Mitchell.

Besides losing everything, they also lost Christmas.

“You know, Christmas is my absolute favorite time of year, everybody knows that. And so, for me losing all of my Christmas stuff feels irreplaceable,” said Mitchell.

Christmas came back for the Mitchells and anyone who is affected by the Marshall Fire thanks to Richard Rovsek, founder of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation.

“I thought about it, if it happened when I had my little kids [who are] now older, my grandchildren, to think that they lost it five days after Christmas. You know it’s bad enough to lose everything, your home, but there was a special hit,” said Rosvek.

Donated toys, food, clothes and, of course, Santa Claus, all here for the taking.

Kelsey Mitchell and daughter Landry got lost in the land of Christmas, which was a very good thing.

“To see stuff that even we had forgotten, that we had collected over the years, it was a nice reminder, it doesn’t necessarily bring sadness, it’s joy,” said Mitchell.

The Grinch could not steal Christmas, and neither could the Marshall Fire.