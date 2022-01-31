Marshall Fire Day of Giving

DENVER (KDVR) — One month ago the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County. So many people have donated time and resources in the time since, but the survivors still need help.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are partnering with iHeart Radio and A Precious Child for a special day of giving to help.

All day today, our stations are collecting donations that will benefit fire victims and the wildfire donation center in Broomfield.

The donation center provides fire victims with items they need for free. A Precious Child is a non-profit organization taking the lead along with state and federal agencies to open the donation center.

There are three ways that you can help: Shop the Amazon wish list of most needed items, volunteer time or donate to A Precious Child.

The Marshall Fire is the most destructive fire in Colorado history.