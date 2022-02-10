Lose a cat in the Marshall Fire? Recovering feline’s owner sought

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder veterinary center helped improve the life of a sweet little orange tabby cat that barely made it out of the Marshall Fire with his life.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley, along with the help of a nearby emergency veterinary clinic, said it started tending to the feline friend after he was delivered to their facility in mid-January following the fire that destroyed hundreds of homes.

The neutered 8-year-old male tabby was heavily burned on his face and paws, but after extensive treatment and cleaning of the burns, the pain-management efforts have begun taking hold.

After initially arriving at HSBV, a family that had lost their cat during the fire had contacted the center to see if he was their cat. Unfortunately, as the little fella’ continued to recover, it became clear to this family that the cat was not the one they had lost.

The search for his original family is ongoing, but he already has a long list of applicants hoping to foster him in the meantime.

If you have any information that could lead to the reuniting of this beautiful animal and its family or any of the other pets displaced during the Marshall Fire, please visit the Humane Society of Boulder Valley Marshall Fire page.

You can reach them by phone at 303-442-4030 on weekdays from 1-7 p.m. and on weekends from 1-6 p.m.