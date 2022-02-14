Local developer weighs in on resell prices of Marshall Fire lots

Snow covers the burned remains of a home after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BOULDER COUNTY – Multiple properties that were damaged in the Marshall Fire are now up for sale. If you check out Zillow, just in the Sagamore Subdivision in Superior there are over half a dozen lots for sale.

Some of the photos on the website show photos of lots with burned down home. Lot prices start at $350,000 and range up to $470,000. FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with a real estate developer who said he’s hoping these people can sell their lots at these prices, but it’s not likely.

“The victims of this fire lost everything. I understand they want to get every bit they can out of their property,” Matt Gotschall, a Real Estate Developer seeking to buy destroyed lots, said.

He said based on the market activity right now he doesn’t think most people will pay that much, but there might be a handful of people with an appetite at that price.

“Just the volume of unique permits and designs will be really overwhelming for cities to handle. So I think groups of lots need to go to individual owners or developers,” Gotschall said.

But he encourages those wanting to rebuild on their property to do so if they can.

“If you have an insurance policy that can handle the cost or savings that your willing to invest by all means I highly encourage it,” Gotschall said.

So far he said none of the lots that were part of the Marshall Fire have sold. He said people who are ready to get out now should know there are other options.

“What I would encourage is get together with your neighbors and try and sell them as a group. I think the prices will be a little lower,” Gotschall said.

Gotschall said his family lives in south Boulder and was out of town the day of the fire but their home was close to the burn area.

“We were gripped the rest of the day trying to get info. We were a mile or two from the burn zone,” Gotschall said.