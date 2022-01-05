Large portion of soft and hard closures lifted for Superior following Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County officials announced Wednesday that all soft and hard closures for the Town of Superior and unincorporated Boulder County, with the exception of South 76th Street which remains closed between Marshall Road and Sycamore Street, are lifted.

Boulder County officials also said there are no changes to evacuation status in Louisville. You can see the full updated evacuation area here.

Victim Advocates will be available on January 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Superior Community Center located at 1500 Coalton Road. The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center (DAC), located at the Boulder County Southeast County Hub at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, opened on Monday, January 3 and will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Boulder County officials said here are things to know if you’re going home:

Please visit https://boco.org/marshallfire for important information about safety, debris cleanup, utilities, and assistance available.

Some residents may see colored cards on structures when they return home. There are two colors of placards. Orange means LIMITED ENTRY/RESTRICTED USE, and Red means UNSAFE. If you have a placard on your home and have additional questions, please call the phone number on the card to talk to the Building department in your jurisdiction.

With the power outages, food in your refrigerator and freezer may be contaminated or spoiled. Dispose of any food that has been exposed to smoke, soot or heat or has thawed. Dumpsters will be placed in central locations for food disposal (see https://boco.org/OEMInfoMap for dumpster locations). Please do not use personal trash cans.

When returning home or traveling through the fire area, residents are asked to slow their speeds and be alert to incident personnel working in the area and hazards such as weakened trees and structures.

There is no potable water in the affected area so residents should be prepared to bring bottled water with them for all water needs, including for pets. Never use water you think may be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice or baby formula.

Power, gas, and water may not be restored by the time you are allowed to re-enter. Please do not call 911 or utility companies. They are working as quickly as they can to restore utilities.

Vehicles that are parked along roadways can impede operations. Please make sure that emergency traffic has access to get through.

As residents return to the fire area, if there are signs that suspicious activity has occurred, please call the Tipline at 303-441-3674. If suspicious activity is occurring, please call 911 or the non-emergency line at 303-441-4444.

