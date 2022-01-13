Here’s where Marshall Fire victims can talk to FEMA about rebuilding

FILE – Barba Hickman surveys the rubble of her burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman had lived in the home with her husband for 23 years. In Colorado and other states hit by natural disasters this year, the pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Mitigation specialists from FEMA are offering help to Marshall Fire victims looking to either rebuild or repair damage left by the devastating fire.

These specialists will be on hand Thursday to Tuesday at the Louisville Home Depot to answer questions about home repair, ignition-resistant construction, putting together supply kits and hiring a contractor.

You can catch the experts between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Additional mitigation events will be held at home improvement stores in Boulder County in the coming weeks:

Thursday, Jan. 27 – Tuesday, Feb. 1: Home Depot, 1600 29th St., Boulder, Colo.

Thursday, Feb. 3 – Tuesday, Feb. 8: Lowe’s, 1171 Dillon Rd., Louisville, Colo.

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Tuesday, Feb. 15: Home Depot, 393 S. Hoover Rd., Longmont, Colo.

Thursday, Feb. 17 – Tuesday, Feb. 22: Lowe’s, 355 Ken Pratt, Longmont, Colo.

Disaster survivors also may contact a FEMA mitigation subject matter expert with their questions at the following email address: fema-r8-hmhelp@fema.dhs.gov.