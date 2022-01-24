Getting a new passport won’t cost a thing for Marshall Fire victims

LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: Leonid Grachev digs through the debris at his parents’ house in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) – Those who lost their passport during the Marshall Fire won’t have to worry about paying a replacement fee.

Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennett, along with Rep. Joe Neguse, said Monday that the U.S. Department of State will waive fees for replacement passports that were destroyed or damaged in the devastating Boulder County fire.

On Friday, Hickenlooper, Bennet, and Neguse sent a letter requesting passport fee waivers for Marshall Fire survivors. The Department of State approved the request the same day.

“Marshall Fire survivors deserve our help,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “This fee waiver will help replace passports at no cost.”

“As our communities rebuild, I’m grateful that the Department of State will waive fees for replacing passports lost in the Marshall Fire,” added Bennet. “This will ease some financial burden for victims as they move forward and recover from this disaster.”

“As the Boulder community works to recover and rebuild from the devastating Marshall Fire, we are doing all we can to make their next steps as seamless as possible,” said Neguse. “This passport fee waiver will ensure folks can replace destroyed documents without paying a cost.”

More information on the passport fee waivers for Marshall Fire survivors can be found here or here.

The Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 authorizes the president, through the Department of State, to waive U.S. passport application fees when passports are lost or destroyed in a major disaster, such as the Marshall Fire.