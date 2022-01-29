Equine therapy is helping families who lost everything in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Medicine Horse, a ranch in Boulder County, is offering free equine-assisted therapy sessions to individuals, families, firefighters and other first responders impacted by the Marshall Fire.

“When something big happens, there is really not a whole lot anyone can really do,” Alison McCabe, a therapist at Medicine Horse said.

Medicine Horse is offering two, four-week groups of equine-assisted therapy to address the mental health needs of those affected by the fire.

“It was nice because sometimes I just can’t stop thinking about all the bad things that have been happening,” 9-year-old Avery Hopper, whose family lost everything in the fire said.

Avery, her mom, Ali, her sister and dad attended one of the sessions on Saturday. She was able to brush, lead and be around several of the horses on the property.

“It’s just regulating not thinking about other things,” Avery said.

Her mom and dad also enjoy the break from all the chaos they are now dealing with, trying to rebuild their home in the Sagamore neighborhood.

“Gosh we are so grateful for the break from all the paperwork and everything we’re supposed to be doing right now,” Ali said.

McCabe said it’s hard to describe how and why the horses help so much. She said the big animals bring a sense of calm and help slow people down.

“What happens here is pretty magical,” McCabe said.

Medicine Horse’s sessions will be held on Saturdays beginning Jan. 29 at their facility located at 9143 Valmont Rd. in Boulder.

The sessions for firefighters and first responders will meet from 10 a.m. to noon. The sessions for individuals and families will meet 2-4 p.m. Ages 6 and up are welcome to attend the family sessions. Minor children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Our hearts are broken for our friends and neighbors who experienced loss in the devastating Marshall Fire on Dec. 30,” said Medicine Horse Executive Director Natalie Longhini. “Many in our community are in need of extra support right now, and Medicine Horse is here to help in the best way we know how.”

The first two groups are limited to 20 participants each. But the stable stated as long as there is community demand, they will continue to add more groups. Each session starts with a round circle talk, then participants work with the horses and then they finish up the sessions talking again.

“These sessions will be provided at no cost to participants,” said Longhini.

For complete details and to reserve your spot in a group click HERE.

Founded in 2000, Medicine Horse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and leading provider of free/donation-based, equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning sessions located in Boulder.

Equine assisted therapy pairs licensed therapists with horses to offer an experience unparalleled by talk therapy alone. Medicine Horse offers a variety of support groups and learning sessions for women impacted by breast cancer, veterans and active-duty service members, veterans and their caretakers, LGBTQ youth, LatinX youth, those struggling with substance abuse, trauma or grief, and many other communities in pursuit of their vision of a more connected, healthy and compassionate community.